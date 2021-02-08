Check out G Flip’s remix of ‘Queen’ for Mardi Gras on TikTok

G Flip has shared an exclusive remix of her single with mxmtoon, ‘Queen’, on TikTok ahead of the reimagined track’s release later this week.

The remixed version of ‘Queen’ comes courtesy of producer Touch Sensitive, who gave the song a dancefloor-ready makeover with extra synths and a sturdy bassline. The sneak peek of the track on TikTok is brief, but gives fans a taste of what’s to come when the full single arrives on Friday (February 12).

As part of a partnership with Mardi Gras and TikTok Australia, choreography by dancer Leah Howard has also been released encouraging users to create content with the sound. TikTok stars and Mardi Gras ambassadors Mitchell Coombs, Kevin In The City, Meissa Mason and more have taken up the trend, sharing videos of themselves dancing to the ‘Queen’ remix with the hashtag #JoinOurFloat.

It arrives in the lead up to next month’s Mardi Gras event, with G Flip announced as the performer for this year’s TikTok Australia float at the LGBTQIA+ celebration.

Check it out below:

In an interview with NME earlier this year, G Flip – real name Georgia Flipo – opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality.

“I didn’t come out in high school because I had a fear of being ostracised or, you know, labelled as ‘the gay girl’,” she said.

“When I first got with a girl, it was one of the best feelings of my life. It was, like, I know exactly who I am now. Your sexuality is such a big part of your life. And as soon as I made that clear, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I feel so good’.”

The multi-instrumentalist shared a slew of new music in 2020, including the deluxe edition of her debut album ‘About Us’. Singles ‘Hyperfine’, ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’ and LGBTQIA+ anthem ‘You And I’ followed, as well as ‘Loose Ends’ with Illy.