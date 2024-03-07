NewsMusic News

Check out Girl In Red’s runaway new single ‘Doing It Again Baby!’

“This is the most fun track I’ve ever made"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Girl In Red
Girl In Red - CREDIT: Press/Sony

Girl In Red has released a new track today (March 7) from her upcoming new album – check out ‘Doing It Again Baby’ below.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter/producer – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – will release her second album, ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, via Columbia on April 12 (pre-order here). The latest single follows on from last release, ‘Too Much’.

Speaking about the new song, Ringheim said: “This is the most fun track I’ve ever made. It was actually very hard to write because I was struggling with allowing myself to make a song that I just thought was fucking sick, cool and fun.

“I tried to force myself to write some sappy-try-hard meaningful lyrics when really all this song was supposed to be, was the soundtrack of feeling absolutely on the top of the world.”

Check out the song below:

 

The musician today also announced details of a brief UK headline tour for later this year.

Girl In Red is scheduled to perform at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on August 29 before making stop-offs at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (September 1) and the OVO Arena Wembley in London (3).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am next Friday (March 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (13) by pre-ordering ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ before 10am on Tuesday (12).

Girl In Red’s new 2024 UK tour dates are:

AUGUST
29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER
01 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
03 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Ringheim’s acclaimed debut record, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, arrived in 2021. NME gave the collection a four-star review, writing: “A cinematic widening of scope, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Shortly before its release, Girl In Red told NME that she was already planning her next full-length project. “I just want to sit down and make a new record,” she said. “I think records are pretty hot, man. Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays.”

She continued: “You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there.

“I just want to get a body of work from someone. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”

