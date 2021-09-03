Check out Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks new single, ‘Inner City Lights’

Perth outfit Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks have returned with their second single of the year, sharing new song ‘Inner City Lights’.

The track is lifted from their just-announced forthcoming EP ‘Shadows And Sounds Of The Night’, which is set for release on October 8.

On the new single, the band fill out their usual pared-back acoustics with a warm backdrop of drums, strings and electric guitar. However, Davies’ raw Australian lilt still remains centre stage, carrying the narrative of feeling lost and directionless.

Advertisement

It arrives alongside an accompanying black and white music video, illustrating the song’s title with footage of streaked city lights. Check it out below:

Speaking of the song in a press release, Davies said, “It started as more of a jam track, wanting to explore a more rhythmic and textured sound”.

“The song itself is sort of an angsty musing on feeling lost on a night out. The recording was built on the live take, trying to capture a more uncut sound.”

‘Inner City Lights’ follows on from the band’s previous single ‘Fire Eyes’, which arrived back in July. They released their last EP ‘Songs For A Long Walk’ in 2020, featuring the acoustic guitar-led ‘Loving You’s Like A Mouldy Cup Of Tea’.

Advertisement

The group are slated to play Western Australia’s Wave Rock Weekender later this month, alongside Spacey Jane, Alter Boy, Amyl And The Sniffers, Jaguar Jonze and more.