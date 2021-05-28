NewsMusic News

Check out KLP and Stace Cadet’s bright new track ‘People Happy’

Their first collaboration since 2020's 'Energy'

By Greta Brereton
KLP and Stace Cadet. Credit: Press/supplied

Australian producers KLP and Stace Cadet have once again joined forces for a bright new track, aptly titled ‘People Happy’.

Released today (May 28), the energetic single is a guaranteed dancefloor filler, bursting with good vibes. Following a similar formula to their previous release ‘Energy’, ‘People Happy’ comprises a fast tempo, pounding bass and simple yet catchy lyrics, repeating “make the people happy/moving through your body/blow your mind and get free/happy people dance with me“.

Check it out below.

Taking to social media to announce the single’s impending arrival, KLP wrote “This last year has been a rocky rollercoaster – and unfortunately we are still riding it now”.

“We wrote this little happiness nugget with the pure intention of creating a song that would bring joy and escapism to whoever pressed play.”

“Hang in there world. And when all else fails – turn it up, dance it out.”

Last year, the duo linked up for ‘Energy’, another sweaty dance track made for summer clubbing. They performed the track in the triple j studios as their original track for the station’s Like A Version segment, where they also covered Sia‘s ‘Breathe Me’.

In addition to her electronic dance music, KLP launched another musical project with comedian Matt Okine last year. The duo – both parents – formed the moniker Diver City in August 2020, releasing a self-titled record of children’s music.

