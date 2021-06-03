Check out Masked Wolf’s punchy new single ‘Gravity Glidin’

Sydney rapper Masked Wolf has released his first new material since his track ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ went viral, sharing the song ‘Gravity Glidin’.

Arriving today (June 4), the single marks his first for the year. It’s somewhat punchier than his TikTok famous track, with faster bars and an overall quicker tempo. Check it out below.

A music video for the new track is also set to arrive later today, premiering over on his YouTube channel at 2pm AEST.

He’s shared some snippets of the clip on his social media in the lead-up to its release, sharing footage of himself waking up in an orange prison jumpsuit on an empty plane.

Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was a song he released in 2019, but shot to viral fame after it was used as a sound grab on TikTok. It catapulted the Sydney rapper into the spotlight, securing him a signing with US label Elektra Records, with whom he’s currently working on an album.

He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the track, marking his global television debut. Then, last month, a remix version of ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ dropped, featuring G-Eazy and DDG.

Speaking to NME back in April, the rapper shared how he was feeling about his newfound fame.

“I don’t know what the world’s doing to me at the moment,” he said.

“I’m just on the surfboard. The wave’s there, and I’m just going along with it, wondering when the wave’s gonna stop and just enjoying the sun.”