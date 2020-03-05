Check out Mid City’s new single, ‘Forget It’

Mid City have returned with a brand-new single titled ‘Forget It’. Listen to it below.

The song, out today (March 6), is the Melbourne outfit’s first release since dropping their debut EP ‘Die Waiting’ last April. ‘Forget It’ was recorded with Holy Holy and Alex Lahey collaborator Oscar Dawson. Check it out here.

In a press release, lead singer Joel Griffith explained that the song was “inspired by a case of gaslighting long after the relationship in question was over.”

“The scary thing was, I ended up gaslighting myself,” Griffith said. “I kept stoking the desire in myself against my own best interests and it was knotting me up tighter and tighter. This song is as much me shaking myself by the shoulders as it is, hopefully, a story to help others.”

He added, “It’s ok to trust yourself. You do what’s best for you.”

In June, Mid City will hit the road in support of their new single. But before that, they’ll make a brief appearance in Europe and the UK to play shows in Berlin, Hamburg, Leeds and Liverpool.

‘Forget It’ is out now through AWAL. Get tickets for Mid City’s Aussie tour here.

Mid City’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Bearded Lady (June 12)

Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar (13)

Melbourne, The Curtain (27)

Sydney, The Chippo (July 3)

Newcastle, The Stag & Hunter (4)

Wollongong, North Gong Hotel (8)