Check out Pacific Avenue’s new single ‘Give It Up For Yourself’

Pacific Avenue are back with their first new music for the year, sharing the uplifting cut ‘Give It Up For Yourself’.

Arriving today (April 29), the new track is an anthem of self-empowerment and encourages us all to give ourselves a pat on the back for our achievements. Peppered with the band’s usual ’70s funk, soul and rock, it’s a feel-good jam that sits neatly in their growing catalogue.

An accompanying music video landed alongside the cut, shot and directed by Tas Wilson, who plays bass in Adam Newling‘s band. The clip also features another familiar face in the form of Matt Ford from comedic duo The Inspired Unemployed, who plays a suit-wearing corporate rocking out to his tape player at the bus stop. Check it out below.

Advertisement

“‘Give It Up For Yourself’ is a song that acknowledges and celebrates your life, everything that you are, and everything that you have overcome,” the outfit said in a press statement.

“This song is about giving yourself some credit because if the younger version of yourself could see you today, I’m sure you would be proud.”

The track is not only their first for the year, but also their first since signing with BMG Australia earlier this month.

“We’re very excited to announce that we’re signing with BMG. The label has such a cool line up of acts that we all really look up to, so it’s great to be a part of,” the band said of the signing. “It’s such a cool experience being able to work with such a creative and lovely team and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working on.”

Advertisement

‘Give It Up For Yourself’ follows on from the Kiama outfit’s 2021 single ‘Easy Love’, which made it into the triple j Hottest 200 that same year, coming in at #108.

Prior to that, they shared ‘My Hero’ in 2020, and released their debut EP ‘Strawberry Skies’ in 2019.