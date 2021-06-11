Check out Peking Duk’s anthemic new single ‘Chemicals’

Electronic duo Peking Duk are back with their first track of the year, an anthemic new party-starter titled ‘Chemicals’.

The single premiered on triple j earlier this week, before arriving on streaming services today (June 11). Featuring vocals from singer-songwriter Sarah Aarons, it was apparently written in under eight hours before being whisked off to Melbourne producer Styalz.

It’s a high-energy, festival-ready track, with big chorus buildups and simple, yet catchy lyrics. Check it out below.

“‘Chemicals’ was born from a gloomy Melbourne’s day with the incredibly talented Sarah Aarons,” Peking Duk said of the track in a press statement.

“I feel like every time we get in the room together the chemistry feels right and there doesn’t feel to be any pressure to create something it more so just flows out.

“We ironed out the ideas together that day then took the beat away with our boy Styalz and completely flipped it to what you hear now.”

It’s the first new music from Peking Duk duo Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles since they dropped ‘Lil Bit’ with Tommy Trash in 2020. They also released ‘Nothing To Love About Love’ with The Wombats and ‘Move’ featuring Alisa Xayalith of The Naked And Famous that same year.

They’re set to release four more singles before the end of 2021.

Both Styles and Hyde have also launched their own individual projects, with Styles dropping his first EP as Y.O.G.A. in October last year.

Hyde introduced his new musical project Keli Holiday back in January, releasing debut single ‘We Don’t Have To Know’.