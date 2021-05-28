Check out Sloan Peterson’s playful new single ‘Parasite’

Sydney singer-songwriter Sloan Peterson has released her second new single of the year, a playful track titled ‘Parasite’.

Released today (May 28), ‘Parasite’ is filled with lyrics that draw a comparison between a lover who won’t let go and an unwanted parasitic guest.

It was co-written with Lime Cordiale‘s Louis and Oli Leimbach, with their influence detectable in the tongue-in-cheek lyricism.

Give it a listen below.

A music video for the clip is also set to arrive, with Peterson sharing visual snippets on her social media as well as a long list of filming credits.

“I co-wrote this song with my pals @limecordiale one day,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s a tongue and cheek playful song about sticking around for too longgg … we had a lot of fun making it hope you have fun listening!”

It follows on from the release of ‘Moon & Back’, which she shared back in March. Arriving alongside a space-themed music clip, Peterson revealed that the track had been inspired by nostalgic pop music.

“When I wrote this song I was listening to Gwen Stefanis album ‘love angel music baby’ specifically her song luxurious and getting into early 2000’s sounds and lyrics,” she said at the time.

Peterson released the track ‘Nightmare’ back in 2020, marking her only solo single that year. She also teamed up with electronic producer Feki for ‘Golden Remedy’, alongside LANKS.