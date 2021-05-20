Check out Sycco’s confident new single ‘Time’s Up’

Brisbane’s 19-year-old powerhouse singer Sycco has returned with her second new single of the year, titled ‘Time’s Up’.

Released today (May 21), the track is a confident post break up anthem, which captures a narrative of emotional turbulence in a pop, electronica sound.

It’s angry, expressive, cathartic and self-assured all at once, accompanied by a fever-dream music video that illustrates these emotions with varied camera angles, visual effects and Sycco’s changing style.

“I am more proud of this song than any other song I have ever made,” Sycco said of the track on social media. “Creating it was a complete stream of consciousness. It was unreal.”

“This song definitely reflects the emotional turbulence and anger I was feeling during lockdown,” she added on the clip’s YouTube caption.

“Making this song was a huge release of all that negative energy, I hope when you listen you all feel a bit of that too!”

‘Time’s Up’ marks Sycco’s second new single of the year, and the last before her debut EP ‘Sycco’s First EP’ arrives on July 30 via Future Classic.

The EP will feature previous cuts ‘My Ways’, ‘Nicotine’, ‘Germs’ and ‘Dribble’, which came in at number 29 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020.

She recently took home two awards at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards, winning out Song of the Year and the Pop Award for ‘Dribble’.