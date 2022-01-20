Check out Tasman Keith’s punchy new single ‘5FT Freestyle’

Tasman Keith has returned with his first single for 2022, sharing a punchy new track titled ‘5FT Freestyle’.

Arriving today (January 21), the cut is Keith’s first since signing with AWAL Recordings and Sony Music Publishing Australia. In it, the Gumbaynggirr rapper spits rapid-fire bars over the top of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre-inspired G-Funk beats, which give the track an old-school feel.

An accompanying music video arrived alongside the track, directed by Zain Ayub and filmed in Keith’s hometown of Bowraville. Check it out below.

Speaking of the track in a press release, Keith said: “5FT FREESTYLE is a healthy ego, but an ego nonetheless. Not only is it my moment to throw the line and test the waters but it is also an introduction to my direct, strong, and abrasive personality in the form of a beaten-up character who is rough around the edges, cheeky, and slightly playful.”

“This character is a part of a duality of personas which is built from my personal experiences, past, and current. It is an entirely new direction in my artistry which I am excited to reveal in due time.”

To celebrate the new song, Keith will be hitting the road for a run of east coast shows in March. He’ll be playing three dates in Eora/Sydney, Meanjin/Brisbane and Naarm/Melbourne as part of the tour, dubbed ‘Colour Live’. Tickets can be purchased here from 10am, January 21.

Last year saw Keith release ‘ONE’ with Kwame, following on from his debut 2020 EP ‘To Whom It May Concern’.

Tasman Keith’s ‘Colour Live’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Naarm/Melbourne, Northcote Social Club

Saturday 19 – Eora/Sydney, Lansdowne Hotel

Friday 25 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge