Check out the best celebrity costumes of Halloween 2022

A whole host of musicians, actors and celebrities celebrated Halloween early over the weekend – check out the best looks below.

Last year, Lizzo wore a trio of costumes (Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, Robin’s ex from cult ’90s film Bébé’s Kids and the creepy doll from Squid Games) but so far, the star has shared just one outfit for the 2022 spooky season, as she reimagined herself as The Simpsons‘ Marge Simpson. She then confused fans, by sharing footage with a Family Guy voiceover.

Advertisement

Diddy took to the streets of New York dressed as Heath Ledgers‘ The Joker from The Dark Knight. “This is top tier,” said Tyler, The Creator as Diddy approached him while according to Kim Kardashian, he didn’t break character all night.

Getting excited ahead of the launch of Avatar: The Way Of The Water, Halle Bailey dressed up as a Na’vi while Latto got into the “Lattoween” spirit by dressing up as Emily from Tim Burton‘s The Corpse Bride.

Advertisement

Getting more animated, Khalid transformed into Toy Story‘s Woody while Hayley Kiyoko became Scooby Doo‘s Velma.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox caused controversy by dressing up as a priest and worshipper, with former American Idol contestant Jimmy Levy commenting, “Christianity is not a costume. It’s not a religion. It’s a relationship with God,” under a post showing off their outfits. “Show some respect,” he demanded. It comes after the pair dressed up like Tommy Lee Jones and Pamela Anderson.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson also dressed up as Pamela Anderson while former bandmate Jade Thirlwall became Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.

CHVRCHES‘ Lauren Mayberry may not have dressed up over the weekend, but she did share footage of the time the band stayed at The Stanley Hotel just outside Denver, which is where Stephen King came up with the idea for The Shining.

Earlier in the week, MUNA used their headline show at Los Angeles’ Wintern Theatre to transform into Pink Slip, the fictional band from Lindsay Lohan’s Freaky Friday, even covering their angsty anthem ‘Take Me Away’.

The Regrettes‘ Lydia Night dressed up as Britney Spears while boyfriend, actor and Wallows frontman Dylan Minnette donned a giant, inflatable Cartman costume.

For My Chemical Romance vocalist Gerard Way, every day seems to be Halloween with the singer using the band’s ongoing reunion tour to break out his dressing up box. Last weekend, he and the rest of the band dressed as old versions of themselves at the first day of When We Were Young Festival while taking to the stage this weekend (October 29), Way dressed up as some sort of dictator.

Some people took the more simplistic route though, with Megan Thee Stallion wearing a pumpkin on her head.