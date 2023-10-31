Check out the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023

Musicians, actors and other entertainment stars have celebrated Halloween 2023 – check out the best looks below.

Rosalía wore a swan dress in honour of Björk‘s iconic outfit at the Oscars in 2001, while Billie Eilish dressed up as Jane Fonda in the 1965 film Cat Ballou (see images further below).

Adele went as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family while performing at one of her Las Vegas residency shows, while Lizzo marked Halloween with a look honouring the late Tina Turner – also taking a spookier turn as Elvira from the 1988 film Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark.

Lizzo dressed as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/rgU161prvd — Episodes (@episodesent) October 30, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox recreated character looks from manga series Death Note and on another occasion dressed up as Gogo Yubari and The Bride from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox as Death Note characters pic.twitter.com/mg3iyXJwK7 — Mgk Italia (@mgk__italia) October 29, 2023

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Kill Bill: Gogo Yubari and Beatrix pic.twitter.com/aYq1bSeXRW — MACHINE GUN KELLY •UPDATES• (@mgkellsupdates) October 28, 2023

Demi Lovato was Snow White from Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, while Paris Hilton honoured Britney Spears by wearing a replica of the pop star’s air stewardess outfit from her 2003 ‘Toxic’ music video.

Justin and Hailey Bieber went as The Flintstones characters, while Megan Thee Stallion went as one of the Talking Flowers from Tim Burton’s live-action Alice In Wonderland (2010).

Richard E. Grant and Tom Hiddleston went to a ’70s-themed Halloween party together. Grant dressed in glam rock attire, while Hiddleston channelled David Bowie‘s Ziggy Stardust.

Christina Aguilera said she was honouring the “legendary QUEEN” Cher with a look copying the singer’s style in the 1989 music video for ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’.

See more celebrity Halloween costumes below.

Billie Eilish at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party, dressed up as Jane Fonda in 1965 ‘Cat Ballou’ pic.twitter.com/6GSQrr3m8K — Billie Eilish Spotify Data 📟📊 (@billiestreams__) October 29, 2023

Rosalía dressed as Björk for Halloween pic.twitter.com/X4GtshS7q1 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) October 30, 2023

It’s giving Cher! Adele dressed up as Morticia Addams for Halloween tonight 🕸️ #ADELEOWEEN pic.twitter.com/WjfsvOvbHf — Adele Stats (@StatsAdele) October 28, 2023

Halsey at a Halloween party in LA last night pic.twitter.com/aP4cW5SLNH — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) October 29, 2023

demi lovato for halloween, 2023. pic.twitter.com/elamJ6jXu6 — best of demi (@archivefordemi) October 29, 2023

In other news, Barbie is reportedly the most searched Halloween costume of 2023 in the US, according to Google Trends.

In a list of popular Halloween costumes called the ‘Frightgeist‘ released by Google Trends, Barbie came in at number one. Plenty of movie franchise characters also made the list, with Marvel’s Spider-Man at number three, Netflix‘s Wednesday Addams at sixth place, and Princess Peach from the Super Mario Bros Movie taking the 13th slot.