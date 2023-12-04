Check out The Last Dinner Party’s energetic playlist to accompany The Cover

London-formed band The Last Dinner Party feature on The Cover this week (December 4) as we continue to renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with The Last Dinner Party can be read here.

To celebrate, the five-piece have put together a playlist titled ‘Songs To Rip Pillows To’, featuring tracks from Lady Gaga, Nova Twins, Grace Jones, Mitksi and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Since the release of their debut single ‘Nothing Matters’ in April, the band have gone on to sell out multiple headline tours, perform at major festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Green Man, and earn a nomination for 2024’s BRIT Rising Star award. On February 2, 2024, they will cap off a whirlwind 10 months with the release of their hotly-anticipated debut album ‘Prelude To Ecstasy’.

Speaking to NME for The Cover, bassist Georgia Davies explained how a year of gigging across the London circuit led to their meteoric rise. “We took our sweet time releasing anything, which was somewhat intentional”, she said. “It was about the experience in its entirety, rather than instant recognition from singles.”

Vocalist Abigail Morris added: “We imagined the kind of joyful, exciting act we’d want to see when we go out, and created our own ‘dream band’ from that.”

Read the Cover story with The Last Dinner Party here.