Check out The Veronicas edgy new single ‘Sugar Daddy’

Brisbane twins The Veronicas have released another new cut from their forthcoming album ‘Godzilla’, sharing the edgy single ‘Sugar Daddy’.

Released today (May 21), the new track is a darker sound from the duo, with eerie strings and spacious synths.

The song references craving attention in a relationship, with lyrics such as “I don’t need much/just your touch/now take me home“. Subtle nods to sugar baby culture are also peppered throughout, in lines like “wrap me up in cotton/pretty as can be/a little charm you can flaunt me as your own“.

Listen to the full cut below.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso teased the track’s release earlier in the week on social media, sharing some of the song’s lyrics.

“Be my Sugar Daddy, Make me the ⭐️ in every dream you have,” they captioned the post. “Say it back.”

‘Sugar Daddy’ arrives a week before their forthcoming album ‘Godzilla’ is set to drop, with a release date scheduled for May 28. So far, they’ve shared two other cuts from the record, including titular track ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Life Of The Party’ with Allday.

‘Godzilla’ is the first of two new bodies of work from the pop duo, with a second record titled ‘Human’ expected to follow in July.

The Veronicas will be taking the new albums on tour throughout June, marking their first national tour in six years. Tickets are available here.