Check out these exclusive photos of DMA’s in the studio for new album ‘The Glow’

DMA’s released their third album ‘The Glow’ last week – check out exclusive photos of the band recording the album in Los Angeles on NME below.

The album, which NME called “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence” in a four-star review, is currently sitting at number 3 in the UK midweek album charts.

The Australian trio recorded the album with Stuart Price (Madonna, The Killers, New Order) at Westlake Studios in West Hollywood. See photos of the band’s time in the studio below.

Reviewing ‘The Glow’, NME wrote: “Making music for the whole room to enjoy rather than just the sweaty lads in the pit – and all while refusing to water down the band’s renowned fiery lust for life – ‘The Glow’ is a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence.

“A bold step forward that sees DMA’s coming into their own, it’s a two-fingered salute to anyone that sneers at the idea of trying something new. After all, as its lead single’s title affirms, life is a game of changing.”

The trio recently shared a new video for the album’s latest single, ‘Criminals’. Ahead of the release of ‘THE GLOW’, they also appeared on the cover of NME Australia, discussing how the new album tackles “love, loss and everything in between”.

“If you come to our shows and you see the atmosphere,” vocalist Tommy O’Dell told NME, “it’s about letting off steam and having some fun. I don’t think writing political music would really suit us. It’s never been our thing.

“I don’t think of music as a platform for that. I like to think that our music, in a way, can help people escape from those kinda things. We prefer to sing about love, loss and everything in between.”

O’Dell continued: “The songs are written from the heart and they’re performed from the heart. I don’t say that in a cheesy way; it’s just honest songwriting and people can feel that.”