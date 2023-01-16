Check out this new Dave Grohl comic book

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is the subject of a new comic book – check it out below.

Orbit: Dave Grohl is the latest book in a series from TidalWave Productions, which focuses “on personalities who impact the world”.

Previous musical entries into the series – which is illustrated by Martin Gimenez and written by Adam Rose – include David Bowie, John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper.

Advertisement

A synopsis for Grohl’s book says: “The world of Rock and Roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet.

“This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock.”

Writer Adam Rose added: “Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!

Order Orbit: Dave Grohl here and get more information below.

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters last week announced their first gigs since Taylor Hawkins’ death, confirming headline sets at Bonnaroo and Boston Calling in 2023.

Advertisement

Hawkins, who played drums for the band from 1997, was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia in March 2022. He was 50 years old.

At the end of last year, Foo Fighters shared a message with fans, confirming they would continue to perform together following Hawkins’ death. Since he died, the band have only played live at two special tribute concerts in London and LA last September.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the band wrote in the statement. “And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”