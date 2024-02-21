Check out this previously unreleased Avicii remix ‘Beautiful Drug’

A new Avicii remix has been released six years after his tragic death.

Released on February 16, ‘Beautiful Drug’, was first written and released by the Zac Brown Band in 2015. Shortly after, Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – remixed the track that has sat “in the vault” for the past nine years.

Zac Brown said on social media ahead of the track’s release: “Before Avicii’s passing, he and I worked together on a song called ‘Broken Arrows’. And in return, he promised to do a remix on one of my songs.”

Brown also said of the remix: “It’s very special to us.” Listen to the Avicii remix of Zac Brown Band’s ‘Beautiful Drug’ below.

The Grammy-nominated DJ and producer died by suicide back in 2018. He was 28 years old. Avicii’s parents subsequently set up The Tim Bergling Foundation in his memory. The charity “focus[es] on supporting people and organisations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention”.

Avicii’s father Tim Klas previously called for more mental health support for new artists in the music industry. He said fame and fortune were “a very dangerous combination” and that “a serious discussion couldn’t hurt”.

In February last year, official footage from Avicii’s last-ever show was shared on his YouTube page.

More recently, Avicii’s debut album ‘True’ (2013) celebrated its 10th anniversary with the release of some never-before-seen tour and studio videos.