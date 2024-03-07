Check out Vampire Weekend’s new podcast ‘Vampire Campfire’

Vampire Weekend have launched a new podcast called ‘Vampire Campfire’ today (March 7) – check it out below.

The podcast, hosted by the band’s Ezra Koenig, Chris Baio and Chris Tomson,‌ comes ahead of the band releasing their fifth studio album, ‘Only God Was Above Us’, which arrives on April 5 via Columbia. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

A statement about the new podcast series says it will be “released semi-regularly for the foreseeable future” and fans who watch will be “invited behind the scenes into a longstanding and formerly private Vampire Weekend ritual: the frequent campfire chats where Baio, CT and Koenig convene to discuss and brainstorm all things Vampire Weekend – and so much more.”

Fans have also been told that there will be Vampire Weekend ‘Easter Eggs’ on the podcast and they will be given “advance insights” into the band’s new album.

The statement added: “[Fans] will be invited to witness…the band members reminisce about the past and discuss important matters in the present, ranging from tour openers, set lists and the potential of a future album called ‘The 40-Year-Old Email’, to such controversial topics as the dominant type of taco shell and The Real World vs Road Rules.

“Future episodes will see the band delve deeper into the new album and will feature some very special guests.”‌

Check out the first podcast episode here:

Following on from 2019’s ‘Father Of The Bride’, Vampire Weekend’s first full-length album project in five years was recorded all over the world, from Manhattan to Los Angeles to London and Tokyo. The band recently released two singles from the project, ‘Capricorn’ and ‘Gen-X Cops’,

The album was “inspired and haunted by 20th Century New York City” according to a statement from the band, and was primarily produced by frontman Ezra Koenig and longtime collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Brandon Flowers).

It also dates back to 2019-2020, when Koenig wrote most of the lyrics for the LP.

A press release added: “The 10-track magnum opus is the product of five years spent refining, reworking and gradually shaping those lyrical and melodic structures to take Vampire Weekend to a new creative peak.

“The album is direct yet complex, showing the band at once at its grittiest, and also at its most beautiful and melodic. ‘Only God Was Above Us’ is nothing short of a definitive statement – one that begins on a playfully profane and confrontational note, and runs a gauntlet of emotions, experiences, characters and stories, before ending on an unambiguous note of acceptance… and quite literally ‘Hope’.”

In other news, the band recently announced a huge 2024 North American tour kicking off in April. Tickets for the shows are available here and the full list of dates is below:

Vampire Weekend’s 2024 ‘Only God Was Above Us’ US tour dates are:

APRIL

08 – Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater (Solar Eclipse) – SOLD OUT

27 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

MAY

10 – Salt Lake City, UT, Kilby Block Party

30 – Barcelona, Espana, Primavera Sound

JUNE

06 – Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

07 – Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09 – Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

10 – San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

12 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

15 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

16 – Berkeley, CA, The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley (Matinee Show)

18 – Burnaby, BC, Deer Lake Park

19 – Bend, OR, Hayden Homes Amphitheater

20 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

22 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater

23 – Bonner, MT, KettleHouse Amphitheater (Matinee Show)

JULY

19 – Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

22 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

23 – Lincoln, NE, Pinewood Bowl Theater

25 – Maryland Heights, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

26 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

27 – Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

30 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

AUGUST

01 – Milwaukee, WI, BMO Pavilion

03 – St. Charles, IA, Hinterland

SEPTEMBER

19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

20 – Cincinnati, OH, The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

21 – Indianapolis, IN, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – Rochester Hills, MI, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

24 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

25 – Laval, QC, Place Bell

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

28 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at The Mann

30 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

OCTOBER

02 – Charlottesville, VA, Ting Pavilion

05 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

06 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden (Matinee Show)

08 – Wilmington, NC, Live Oak Bank Pavilion

09 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

11 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

12 – Atlanta, GA, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

13 – Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit

15 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

17 – Austin, TX, Moody Center