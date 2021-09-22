Chelsea Warner announces debut EP ‘Drama’, shares ‘Not In The Mood’

Sydney-based R&B singer Chelsea Warner has announced details of her debut EP, entitled ‘Drama’.

The EP, announced today (September 22), is set for release on Friday November 5. Warner previously released the EP’s title track in June, following on from three 2020 singles: ‘How Come You Don’t Pick Up Your Phone’, ‘Ignite’ and ‘Back On My Bullshit’.

According to the artist, the EP is a coming-of-age story and one of “self-actualisation”. “‘Drama’ is the drama of living,” she explains in a press statement. “The drama of growing up. The theatricality of the world. The invisible audience that shadows you throughout adolescence, informing every moment and every decision. The main character energy in the narrative of coming of age.”

To coincide with the EP’s announcement, Warner has shared a second single from it, entitled ‘Not in the Mood’. Listen to it below:

The track was co-produced by Warner with pop singer-songwriter Maribelle (AKA Vette Borne), with Matt ‘Xiro’ Fioravanti on board as engineer. In a press statement, Warner said she wrote it at the start of 2020 while in isolation – which triggered “potent songwriting ideas”.

“‘Not In The Mood’ is about spending quality time with yourself,” Warner said.

“I wrote this track to try and understand myself better, noticing my desire to be more and more introverted. It’s a love song to solitude, and a diss to people who can make you crave it.”

The ‘Drama’ EP is available to pre-save on your streaming platform of choice here.