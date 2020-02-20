Chelsea Wolfe announces 2020 Australia tour with Emma Ruth Rundle

Chelsea Wolfe has announced her 2020 Australia tour, supported by Emma Ruth Rundle. Find the full list of tour dates below.

The American goth/folk artist is touring behind her latest album, ‘Birth Of Violence’, which she released September 2019. Supporting Wolfe on all dates is her Sargent House labelmate Emma Ruth Rundle, whose last record was 2018’s ‘On Dark Horses’.

Wolfe – who last toured Australia in 2018 – will play five shows in Australia this June, kicking things off at The Gov in Adelaide on June 8 and heading to Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and finally Brisbane on June 14. Before they head to Australia, Wolfe and Rundle will play two New Zealand shows in Wellington (June 5) and Auckland (June 6). Tickets for all shows are on sale now – find the ticketing links below.

On Instagram, Wolfe said the sets on this tour will be “mixed”, with both “full band and acoustic moments”. The songs on her latest record, ‘Birth Of Violence’, were started on the acoustic guitar, and Wolfe will spend most of March on an acoustic tour of the UK and Europe.

Chelsea Wolfe’s 2020 Australia tour dates are:

Adelaide, The Gov (June 8)

Perth, Rosemount Hotel (10)

Sydney, Manning Bar (12)

Melbourne, Max Watts (13)

Brisbane, The Triffid (14)