Cher accused of “abusive behaviour” in conservatorship battle over son’s estate

Cher has been accused of “abusive behaviour” in a conservatorship battle over her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate.

Last month, the ‘Believe’ singer filed for a conservatorship due to fears of her son’s alleged “severe” substance abuse issues. She said the conservatorship was “urgently needed”, claiming that Allman was “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues”.

Per Music News, Allman has claimed in court documents that he has refrained from the use of illicit substances that “have historically caused the incidents that have given rise to my mother’s concern.”

His estranged wife, Marieangela King has also claimed that Cher “categorically unfit to serve as conservator,” and alleged that she has “witnessed and experienced abusive behaviour coming mostly from Elijah’s mother.”

In the original petition filled by the pop icon, the documents alleged that Allman’s estranged wife, is not fit to be conservator because of “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises”.

It continued: “Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

The filing concluded that Cher has reportedly “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs”.

“[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind,” the filing reads, adding that she’s been “unable to discuss his preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator” because of his “current mental and physical health issues”.

Allman, however, claims that he is fully capable of controlling his own life. “I have been living a sober life, reconciling with my spouse, paying my bills, and paying attorneys to secure my ability to maintain independent of my mother’s control,” he declared in court documents. “I remain free of illicit substances, capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

Earlier this month, Cher was denied a request for an emergency temporary conservatorship over Allman.

On January 5, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled that the conservatorship would not go ahead, stating that Cher’s attorneys had not given Allman’s lawyers enough time to prepare their case. Another hearing has been scheduled for January 29.

The filing comes after the pop icon was accused in September of hiring four men to kidnap Allman, 47, as a way to prevent him from seeing his formerly estranged wife, Marieangela King, and get him clean from drugs. Cher subsequently denied allegations that she orchestrated a kidnapping.

