Cher denies allegations she orchestrated the kidnapping of her adult son

Cher has denied claims that she orchestrated the kidnapping of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman.

The pop icon was last month accused of hiring four men to kidnap Allman, 47, as a way to prevent him from seeing his then-estranged wife, Marie Angela King, and get him clean from drugs.

Allman – who is also a musician – had filed for divorce from King in 2021, but the pair allegedly reconnected for 12 days in November 2022.

Court documents show that King has claimed that on November 30, the night of their wedding anniversary, four men reportedly entered the couple’s New York hotel room and abducted Allman.

Cher was asked about the story during a new interview with People, to which she responded: “That rumour is not true.” The singer declined to comment further, but she did confirm that the situation is related to Allman’s addiction issues.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher told the outlet of her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse.

“I’m a mother. This is my job – one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is.”

She added: “But it’s joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

The allegations of the case were outlined in a court declaration that was then signed by King on December 4, 2022 in the Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents were recently made public as part of the couple’s ongoing divorce case.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King claimed in the filing, adding that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother”.

She went on to say that she was “unaware of [her] husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts” at the time and was “very concerned and worried about him”.

King continued: “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone. I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

King also claimed that she was asked by Cher to leave the family home in Allman’s absence.

According to the Daily Mail, after the alleged kidnapping, Allman stayed at LA’s Chateau Marmont under the eye of a caretaker who was hired by Cher.

Earlier this month, the singer’s son was escorted by police to a rehabilitation facility after hotel staff found his caretaker’s “lifeless body, lying face down on the pavement leading to the hotel entrance with his arms by his side”.

Allman and King’s next court date is scheduled for October 27 in Los Angeles.

Allman has been open about his struggle with drug addiction and has discussed these issues publicly in the past, revealing that he first began using as a preteen.

