Cherry announce debut EP ‘Safe In Your Stare’, share heartfelt single ‘Alice’

Indie newcomers Cherry have revealed their debut EP ‘Safe In Your Stare’ is arriving next month, slated for a September 24 release.

The Melbourne supergroup – comprised of members of punk staples Thornhill, Void Of Vision, Tapestry and The Beautiful Monument – shared the news alongside a mellow new single, titled ‘Alice’.

“The idea of the song is based around Alice from Alice in Wonderland and encapsulates the essence of love from a distance,” lead singer Jacob Charlton said in a statement.

“Long distance relationships are something I could never get my head around so I wanted to venture into this feeling of longing through the phone and first embrace through a character that feels very summer-esque and dreamy, to tie in with the feel of the song’s instrumentation.”

‘Alice’ comes with a music video written by Charlton and directed and filmed by Cian Marangos, a long-time collaborator of many of Cherry’s members. Take a look below.

Cherry have also shared news of their debut live show, a headlining gig at Brunswick’s Stay Gold on October 16, supported by Taylah Carroll & Damaged Goods Club. Tickets are available now here.

Back in June, Cherry released ‘Call Me By My Name‘, a powerful pop-rock song that acted as a spiritual sequel to the band’s debut single ‘Girls Club’.

Thornhill were recently announced on the 2022 UNIFY Gathering lineup, alongside Violent Soho, The Amity Affliction, WAAX, Short Stack and more. Head here for the full rundown.