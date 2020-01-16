Chester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze have shared an unheard track from their upcoming full-length album – listen to ‘What’s In The Eye’ below.

Bennington’s widow Talinda revealed last December that the ’90s group had been planning to reform with the late singer, and were in the middle of re-recording music for an LP when he died in 2017.

The as-yet-untitled record – which was later completed by the star’s bandmates, friends, family, and various collaborators – has now been previewed with its emotional first single, ‘What’s In The Eye’. The song was initially recorded in 1993 and 1996.

Penned by both Bennington and drummer Sean Dowdell, the cut deals with feelings of loss following the death of a friend in a car accident, and features the original vocals of a 17-year-old Chester.

Grey Daze reworked ‘What’s In The Eye’ under the guidance of producers Chris Traynor, Kyle Hoffman and Jay Baumgardner.

Accompanying the new track is a simple lo-fi video, merging a close-up of a dilating eyeball with live performance footage and animations.

Writing in an open letter last month, Talinda Bennington said of the project: “Releasing a new Grey Daze album will shine a light on where my husband started and hopefully give his fans a better understanding of his art and a more full picture of his journey through this incredible music.”

In a recent interview, Sean Dowdell said that Bennington would have been proud of the album they’re releasing in his honour.

“There is a depth in the lyrics on this record,” he said. “Chester sings every word like he believes every single emotion attached.”

The album is expected to arrive this spring via Loma Vista Recordings, though an official release date hasn’t been confirmed at present. You can see the official artwork for ‘What’s In The Eye’ above.

Before finding success with Linkin Park, Bennington cut his teeth in Grey Daze in the early 1990s. The band released two albums in the form of ‘Wake Me’ (1994) and ‘…No Sun Today’ (1997).