Grey Daze, the band fronted by Chester Bennington before he went on to form Linkin Park, have released a fourth single from their upcoming album ‘Amends’ titled ‘Soul Song’.

Bennington left the band in 1998, but had reunited with them and was in the middle of re-recording music for a new album when he died in 2017.

The new track comes with a video directed by Bennington’s son Jaime follows the singles ‘What’s In The Eye’, ‘Sickness’ and ‘Sometimes’. Watch it below.

“Having Jaime involved in the recording of ‘Soul Song’ meant so much to all of us,” Grey Daze co-founder and drummer Sean Dowdell said.

“It was one of those full circle moments where we remembered meeting Chester at an even younger age than Jaime, and to now be recording with his son… it was a highlight of recording Amends. Jamie is a burgeoning filmmaker so when he offered to do this video, well, we couldn’t think of a better way to present this song.”

Jaime Bennington added: “This music video is about my spiritual connection to the other side and my literal experiences with the elusive and, at times, incomprehensible presence of my father after death.

“’Soul Song’ is about the many ways in which we come to enlightenment, into knowledge, and the many ways we fall away from it. This is my personal experience with that.”

Grey Daze’s new album is set to be released on June 26 via Loma Vista Recordings, after an initial April release date was scuppered by the coronavirus crisis.

An eight-part video series about the album, which were completed after Bennington’s death by the other members of Grey Daze as well as his family, has also been released.