Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda announces mental health festival

Chester Bennington‘s widow Talinda has announced details of a mental health-themed festival which is set to take place in Los Angeles later this year.

Bennington, who established the 320 Changes Direction organisation after her husband’s passing in 2017, will team up with Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman to launch the first ever 320 Festival.

Taking place at L.A. Live on May 9, the event aims to bring awareness to mental health issues through a film festival, a community festival, a benefit concert and a mental health summit and a benefit concert.

Advertisement

It will be held through the Unite the United Foundation, with 100% of the proceeds going to 320 Festival nonprofit organisations.

We are thrilled to announce the 320 Festival and welcome all to L.A. LIVE on May 9th! Come join us for a day dedicated to normalizing mental health conversations and providing resources.https://t.co/ksxLsFDPeu pic.twitter.com/qIVlVDlJsz — Talinda Bennington-Friedman (@TalindaB) March 9, 2020

“For 13 years I watched my husband Chester struggle with depression and substance use. I often felt scared and alone,” Talinda said.

“I was uneducated about the challenges he faced and I wanted information – but finding answers to my questions and available help for our family was very difficult. We need to change the culture of mental health so that those in need – and their family members – are able to speak openly about their struggles so that they can seek the care they deserve.”

The event will see performances from a selection of bands, while a free mental health summit is set to take place at The Novo and The Terrace in the L.A. Live complex, featuring panels and roundtable discussions.

Advertisement

L.A.’s Regal Theater will also host a free film festival, featuring short films and documentaries focusing on mental health topics. One film being screened is Get Back Up, a documentary which focuses on Blue October vocalist Justin Furstenfeld and his mental health struggles.

Meanwhile, Grey Daze – the band Chester Bennington was in before joining Linkin Park –have announced a new album and released a new track called ‘Sickness’, which features the late singer’s vocals.

For help and advice on mental health: