Chet Faker announces new album ‘Hotel Surrender’, shares single ‘Whatever Tomorrow’

Chet Faker has announced his first album since readopting the moniker last year, titled ‘Hotel Surrender’.

The 10-track album is self-produced, with most of the tracks written in March 2020, and features the singles ‘Low’ and ‘Get High’. Faker, real name Nick Murphy, shared a new single from the record, ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ today to mark the announcement.

Murphy described the track as a “rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need”.

“It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, ‘Fuck your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now.’”

Murphy also released a statement on releasing his first album as Chet Faker in six years, saying he had rediscovered the project’s purpose.

“There were a lot of heavy perspective shifters for me,” he said. “I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic.

“You’ve got to find some light—or sometimes dark, whatever’s right—and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, ‘I can do a small something to give people some joy.”

‘Hotel Surrender’ will be released on July 16 via BMG Australia.

The tracklist of Chet Faker’s Hotel Surrender is:

1. Oh Me Oh My

2. Low

3. Get High

4. Whatever Tomorrow

5. It S Not You

6. Peace of Mind

7. Feel Good

8. Stupid

9. So Long So Lonely

10. In Too Far