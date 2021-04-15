News Music News

Chet Faker announces new album ‘Hotel Surrender’, shares single ‘Whatever Tomorrow’

It will mark his first record since readopting the moniker last year

By Josh Martin
Chet Faker.
Chet Faker has announced his first album since readopting the moniker last year, titled ‘Hotel Surrender’.

The 10-track album is self-produced, with most of the tracks written in March 2020, and features the singles ‘Low’ and ‘Get High’. Faker, real name Nick Murphy, shared a new single from the record, ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ today to mark the announcement.

Listen to it below.

Murphy described the track as a “rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need”.

“It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, ‘Fuck your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now.’”

Murphy also released a statement on releasing his first album as Chet Faker in six years, saying he had rediscovered the project’s purpose.

“There were a lot of heavy perspective shifters for me,” he said. “I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it’s more Shamanistic.

“You’ve got to find some light—or sometimes dark, whatever’s right—and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, ‘I can do a small something to give people some joy.

‘Hotel Surrender’ will be released on July 16 via BMG Australia.

The tracklist of Chet Faker’s Hotel Surrender is: 

1. Oh Me Oh My
2. Low
3. Get High
4. Whatever Tomorrow
5. It S Not You
6. Peace of Mind
7. Feel Good
8. Stupid
9. So Long So Lonely
10. In Too Far

