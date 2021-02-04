Chet Faker shares new single ‘Get High’, explains name change

Nick Murphy has shared ‘Get High’, the second single under his recently relaunched Chet Faker moniker.

The new track follows the release of comeback single ‘Low’, and is in a similar jazzed-out piano vein. The singer-songwriter recorded it in his home studio in New York City last year.

Murphy told triple j in an interview the song’s ethos is contained within the chorus line, “I wanna get high/I wanna take a break from myself“.

Advertisement

“The world just needs to relax right now… everyone needs to chill out. That’s what the song is, it’s kinda funny and silly. I just want people to just vibe out… take a little exit in whatever fashion they find appropriate,” he said.

Listen to it below:

In the same interview with the radio station, Murphy addressed his decision to return to using the name Chet Faker late last year, after five years releasing music under his birth name.

“I’ve just been following the music,” he said. “It sounds odd but it’s always helped me understand where I’m heading.”

Murphy explained that he has returned to home production – something that characterised his music as Chet Faker, while Nick Murphy material was typically made in recording studios with engineers.

Advertisement

“Interestingly, I didn’t do this consciously, last year because of COVID I finally got – I’m in it right now – this tiny little studio with all my gear. Started going there every day and making music, which is how I did ‘Thinking In Textures’ and ‘Built On Glass’.”

Conversely, in an interview with NME in 2016, Murphy said the decision to drop the name had been a “long time coming”.

“When I started Chet Faker it was always a project. It’s been almost half a decade now playing music and doing this and at some point it stops feeling like a project, it’s just my life now,” Murphy said.

“I try not to call it an end or conclusion, it’s more of a progression. It’s not that what I was doing is done, it’s just that what I’m doing now has more coming in. Rather than a shift in the spectrum it’s a widening of the spectrum, if that makes sense.”