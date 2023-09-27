Chicago house legend Teri Bristol dies, aged 66

Chicago house legend Teri Bristol has died, aged 66, her family have confirmed this week (September 26).

Bristol passed away shortly before midnight on Monday September 25 where she was surrounded by family, according to a statement. The artist had been suffering from kidney failure. In January 2020, Bristol was hospitalised in Tennessee for end-stage kidney failure. At the time, a GoFundMe was set up to help with her hospital bills and dialysis.

“Teri Bristol entered this world as a gift,” her family posted in a statement on Facebook.

“Embraced by the love of her family and surrounded by your prayers, your heartfelt blessings, your well wishes and your love, she took her final breath at 11:36 pm last night and was undoubtedly escorted by loved ones lost to the main stage in Heaven.”

It continued: “After a lifetime of kindness, of giving, of sharing, of courage, of inspiration, of happiness, of sincerity, of strength, of compassion, of selflessness, and of pure love – she has returned to her maker’s open arms – having left the very parts of herself in each of us.”

You can read the statement in full below:

Bristol began her DJ career in Chicago in the late 1980s and was often seen as a champion of many other female artists in the area. Bristol ran GBTQIA+ night as Crobar, where she was music director and developed the Glee Club party alongside Val Scheinpflug.

Those paying tribute include The Blessed Madonna who wrote: “RIP Teri. It was a real [honour] and pleasure to get to work with her during my time in the office at the club. Teri is one of the most important but too often unsung heroes of Chicago’s dance music history. She will be missed.”

You can see some more tributes to Bristol here:

Bristol also released mixes as a producer via ‘Strictly Rhythm’ and ‘Master Dance Tones’ and often worked under several aliases alongisde Mark Picchiotti as Nightman and Raving Lunatics, as well as a trio alongside Pyshcobitch – Pood, Bhud, ‘N’ Pflug (via MixMag).