Chicago rapper FBG Duck killed in drive-by shooting at 26

Chicago rapper FBG Duck has been killed in a drive-by shooting at the age of 26.

The news was first reported on Twitter by Chicago activist and former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green, who wrote: “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago.

He added: “Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act.”

Advertisement

Daniel O’Shea, Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, has since issued an official statement at a press conference which was held on Tuesday evening (August 4).

Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 4, 2020

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea comfirmes dead of FBG Duck pic.twitter.com/b5JcyxQOGu — Quatro 4 (@PardoQuatro) August 4, 2020

He said: “At approximately 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping. Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here.

“They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores here.”

O’Shea went on to confirm that a 26-year-old male had been transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was “pronounced deceased”.

Advertisement

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton D. Weekly, began his career in music as a member of Fly Boy Gang in Chicago’s Southside neighbourhood.