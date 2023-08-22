Child dies after becoming unwell at Camp Bestival

A child has died after becoming unwell at Camp Bestival in Shropshire this past weekend.

According to the Staffordshire Police, the child was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning. In a statement, the force said: “The child was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a critical condition. Sadly, the child died a short time later.”

The force also shared that an investigation has been launched to figure out the circumstances of the child’s death. Currently, there have been no further details such as the age or gender of the child, revealed by police at this stage.

Camp Bestival was held at Weston Park on August 17-20. Primal Scream, Rudimental, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Confidence Man were amongst the artists that performed during the weekend.