Childish Gambino confirms a new album is coming “soon”

Childish Gambino has confirmed that he will be releasing a new album “soon”.

The rapper – real name Donald Glover – has not released an album since 2020’s ‘3.15.20’, which featured guest appearances from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and more.

The artist was leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York this week when he was asked by TMZ what fans can expect next, to which he replied “[an] album”.

Advertisement

He added that the new record would be coming “soon”, but did not reveal any more details. It comes after the ‘This Is America’ artist appeared to be teasing something on a mysterious Instagram account earlier this month.

On the anniversary of Childish Gambino’s 2013 sophomore full-length, ‘Because The Internet’, an Instagram account supposedly credited to the rapper started an impromptu Instagram Live stream.

The 30-second broadcast reportedly only featured audio without footage. The account also released the same audio as a post and paired it with a video featuring futuristic outlines of pillars and a fireplace. Fans recognised the visuals as the introduction to Childish Gambino’s concerts during his 2014 ‘Deep Web’ tour.

Later, the account also posted a snippet of ‘So Profound’, an unreleased track recorded during the ‘Because The Internet’ sessions.

‘3.15.20’ was awarded five-stars by NME, writing that “rap’s Renaissance man” let his guard down with his “most personal record to date”.

Advertisement

Besides music, Glover was enlisted with his brother Stephen to write the Disney+ Star Wars series, Lando, and also co-created the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Swarm starring Dominique Fishback.

In more recent news from the artist, this week Glover was accused of mistreatment by the people who worked on the artwork for his album ‘Awaken, My Love!’, including the woman who appeared on the cover.