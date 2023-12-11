Childish Gambino appears to be teasing something in new cryptic post

Donald Glover’s rap alter-ego Childish Gambino appears to be teasing something on a mysterious Instagram account.

Yesterday (December 10), on the anniversary of Childish Gambino’s 2013 sophomore full-length, ‘Because The Internet’, an Instagram account supposedly credited to the rapper started an impromptu Instagram Live stream.

The brief, 30-second broadcast reportedly only featured audio without footage. It began with a voice saying, “Can you hear me”, followed by an ominous soundscape and the voice becoming increasingly distorted. Cheering can be heard in the background. A clip of the livestream was recorded and shared on social media by fans – watch it below.

Advertisement

Following the stream, the account released the same audio as a post, but this time paired with a video featuring glitching, futuristic outlines of pillars and a fireplace. Fans have recognised the visuals as the introduction to Childish Gambino’s concerts during his 2014 ‘Deep Web’ tour, triggering speculation that Glover may be announcing something related to ‘Because The Internet’.

Later, the account also posted a snippet of ‘So Profound’, an unreleased track recorded during the ‘Because The Internet’ sessions, set to a picture of Glover wearing the trapper hat he wore during the same period.

While the Instagram account does not follow anyone and has no display image, fans have also pointed out that the account was used to announce Childish Gambino’s ‘SWARM’ EP, which consisted of music composed for Glover’s Dominique Fishback-starring Amazon series of the same name.

Advertisement

Childish Gambino’s last album was 2020’s ‘3.15.20’, which featured production from Jai Paul, and guest spots from Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. Being awarded four-stars from NME, Sam Moore highlighted the album’s candidness, writing: “It’s an approach that Glover is applying to his musical output at least, with the impressive ‘3.15.20’ well worth the wait — we’ll keep our fingers firmly crossed, then, that he doesn’t give in to his past evasiveness and take the record down again.”

Glover has certainly kept busy away from music, with the writer-director concluding his acclaimed FX series Atlanta in 2022, and being enlisted with his brother Stephen to write the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series, Lando, besides his work on Swarm. Most recently, the first trailer for Glover’s upcoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, which he co-created and stars in alongside Maya Erskine, was released. The reboot of the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starring film is slated for release in February.