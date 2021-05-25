Children Collide announce release date for new album, share ‘Uh Oh’

Children Collide have announced that their fourth studio album, ‘Time Itself’, will drop on August 27.

To celebrate the news, the trio have shared their second single for 2021, ‘Uh Oh’, today (May 26).

‘Uh Oh’ follows on from ‘Trampoline’, released in February. ‘Time Itself’ is set to feature both tracks, as well as ‘Funeral For A Ghost’ and ‘Aurora’, which dropped in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

‘Uh Oh’ arrives with a music video, directed by the band’s new bassist Chelsea Wheatley, who said her aim with the video was “to serve up both the silliness and the seriousness of the song on one (stylish, trippy lookin’) plate.” Watch that below.

“Ryan [Caesar, drummer] and I were walking around a park in Melbourne early 2019 discussing immediate chord progressions that happen in classic rock songs when he said, ‘I think I have something actually.’ The next day he sent me the main riff of ‘Uh Oh’,” says frontman Johnny Mackay of the new single.

“Aside from the obvious Blur/White Stripes thing it has going on, there are nods to The Stooges, GOD, Prince and even our mates Pond buried in there.”

Children Collide will launch ‘Uh Oh’ with a string of tour dates announced earlier this month. Full details are listed below with tickets on sale now.

Children Collide’s ‘Uh Oh’ single tour dates are:

May

Thursday 27 — Gold Coast, Mo’s Clubhouse

Friday 28 — Maroochydore, Solbar

Saturday 29 — Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

June

Sunday 20 — Byron Bay, The Northern

Wednesday 23 — Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 25 — Wollongong, La La La’s

Saturday 26 — Canberra, The Basement