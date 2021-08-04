Children Collide announce national ‘Time Itself’ album tour

Children Collide have announced a national tour in the lead-up to the arrival of their new album, ‘Time Itself’, later this month.

For the 13-stop tour, the band will begin in Adelaide in November before heading through a number of major cities and wrapping up in Gold Coast three weeks later. The tour also includes rescheduled dates from the band’s partially-completed tour in support of single ‘Uh Oh’. Tickets for the tour are on sale now through the band’s website.

The tour announcement coincides with the release of their latest single, ‘Man Of The People’, along with a music video. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Frontman Johnny Mackay said he had originally written the instrumental for ‘Man of the People’ just after the band wrapped up their previous album ‘Monument’, but picked it up again during the height of the Trump presidency.

“I was having a bit of a rock bottom moment personally and my whole world felt like cocaine, mezcal and pathetic desperation against the backdrop of a Murdochian dystopia where the bastards had won,” he in a statement.

“My reaction is always to stuff my hopelessness into an aural time capsule. I love how heavy Loren [Humphrey, engineer] and Doug [Boehm, mixer] made it, and the one-take solo gives me anxiety when I listen back.”

‘Time Itself’ is the band’s fourth studio album and first LP in nine years, following on from 2012’s ‘Monument’. In addition to ‘Man Of The People’, it will include the previously-released singles ‘Aurora’, ‘Funeral For A Ghost’, ‘Trampoline’ and ‘Uh Oh’. The album is due out August 27 through Spinning Top.

Children Collide’s ‘Time Itself’ national tour dates are:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

Friday 19 – Adelaide, Jive

Saturday 20 – Perth, Lynott’s Lounge

Sunday 21 – Fremantle, Mojos

Thursday 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 26 – Melbourne, Howler

Saturday 27 – Ballarat, The Eastern

DECEMBER

Wednesday 1 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 2 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Friday 3 – Canberra, Kambri

Saturday 4 – Newcastle, The Newy

Thursday 9 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 10 – Maroochydore, Eleven Dive Bar

Saturday 11 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta