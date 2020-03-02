Children Collide announce new shows in Queensland

Children Collide have extended their comeback with new shows for 2020. Find the full list of their upcoming tour dates below.

The Melbourne band, who reunited in 2019 after a four-year hiatus, have announced that they will perform in Queensland for the first time in nearly eight years. The indie rockers will play in Maroochydore’s Solbar on March 25, before heading down to The Foundry in Brisbane the following night.

Children Collide are also set to headline the El Palmo Pacificano Festival on March 28 in Forster, New South Wales. The band will wrap the tour up with one final show the following weekend, supporting Pond at a one-off show in Fremantle on April 4.

Advertisement

Last December, the band played two sold-out reunion shows in Sydney and Melbourne, which were their first performances since 2015. In January, they also joined Pond, Bad//Dreems and West Thebarton in Adelaide for a bushfire benefit show.

Originally forming in 2005, Children Collide released three studio albums and two EPs in their initial run. Three of the band’s singles – ‘Farewell Rocketship’, ‘My Eagle’ and ‘Jellylegs’ – charted on the triple j Hottest 100. The band were also festival regulars and a constant touring presence on the Australian circuit before parting ways in 2012.

The band reunited for two one-off shows in early 2014, before reforming in earnest late last year to release the new single ‘Aurora’. The line-up now consists of vocalist/guitarist Johnny Mackay, founding drummer Ryan Caesar and bassist Chelsea Wheatley.

Tickets for all of Children Collide’s upcoming shows are available now via OzTix.

Children Collide’s 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Maroochydore, Solbar (March 25)

Brisbane, The Foundry (26)

Forster, El Palmo Pacificano Festival (28)

Fremantle, Freo.Social (April 4)

Advertisement