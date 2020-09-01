Children Collide return with their new single ‘Funeral For A Ghost’

Following their reunion in 2019, Children Collide have again teased their forthcoming album with the release of another new single, ‘Funeral For A Ghost’.

‘Funeral For A Ghost’ marks the band’s first song of 2020, and the first we’ve heard from them since the release of ‘Aurora’ in November of last year.

The release of the single is accompanied by a music video, inspired by German music program Beat Club and directed by Lord Fascinator. Watch it below:

Advertisement

“I wrote it on an old Roland loop pedal when I was living in a dungeon in North Melbourne an eon ago,” said Children Collide frontman Johnny Mackay of the track in a press statement.

“I had to open a trap door to get down to my room and you could see where a tunnel had been bricked up on my bedroom wall. I was listening to a lot of Sonic Youth at the time, constantly rotating between Murray St and Confusion is Sex. Listening to it now, the lyrics sound like I wrote them last week about COVID conspiracy nuts. Time is a flat circle.”

While the band’s upcoming fourth studio album is yet to have a publicly known title or release date, they have revealed that they will giving fans a preview of the follow up to 2012’s ‘Monument’ on social media later this month.

At 3pm AEST on Sunday, September 6, the band will be offering an exclusive album preview across Facebook Premiere and Instagram Live.

Advertisement

The band was set to play a selection of shows throughout Queensland earlier this year that were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They’re currently booked to play Wollongong’s Yours & Owls festival early next year.