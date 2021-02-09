Children Collide share ‘Trampoline’ from forthcoming album

Children Collide have released their first single of 2021, entitled ‘Trampoline’.

The new track is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming fourth studio album, ‘Time Itself’. Due for release sometime this year, the record will also feature the previously-released singles ‘Funeral For A Ghost‘ and ‘Aurora’.

‘Trampoline’ arrives with a new music video, directed by Cybele Malinowski.

Shot in the Wollongong suburb of Bellambi, the clip features footage of the band performing in a house, interspersed with slow-motion scenes of suburbia and trampoline jumps.

‘Time Itself’ will be Children Collide’s first record since 2012’s ‘Monument’.

In a press release, frontman Johnny Mackay called the new album’s third single “an ode to magnetic, magical and emotionally unavailable unicorns.”

“[They] enter your life and bounce you into space once you form a connection,” he said.

Mackay also went on to note the musical inspirations behind the new single.

“A lot of this record we were thinking about Sabbath, The Stooges and Sonic Youth,” he explained.

“On ‘Trampoline’ it was late Beatles meeting early Smashing Pumpkins.”

In preparation for the LP’s release, Children Collide will play five Victorian shows later this month.

The three-piece have scheduled shows in Melbourne, Geelong and Ballarat. Since announcing the tour in late January, the band have sold out one of their Melbourne dates.