Children’s charity declines Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200K donation

Children’s charity No Kid Hungry has reportedly declined a USD $200,000 donation from Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was recently released from prison.

According to Complex, 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – had declared he was going to make the donation on Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others,” he reportedly wrote.

Advertisement

“But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential. To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST.”

However, in a statement given to Complex, No Kid Hungry’s director of strategic communications Laura Washburn said that the charity would not be accepting Hernandez’s donation.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” Washburn said in the statement.

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

6ix9ine responded on yet another deleted Instagram post, writing “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

Advertisement

Despite this, 6ix9ine has been breaking a lot of records since his early release from prison in April. He went on Instagram Live and set the record for most people tuned in to a single stream on the platform, with 2million viewers. Shortly after, he released his new single ‘GOOBA’, which broke YouTube’s record for biggest 24 hour debut in hip-hop, taking the crown away from Eminem’s ‘Killshot’.

There were also rumours that 6ix9ine had signed to Jay-Z’s management company Roc Nation, but the company shut down those rumours.