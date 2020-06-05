ChillinIT and Lil Dijon mark the return of Like A Version with Brockhampton cover

ChillinIT performed as part of triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ program this morning, marking the first appearance on the show since it went on hiatus back in March.

The Sydney rapper was joined by Triple One member Lil Dijon. The pair performed their take on Brockhampton‘s ‘SUGAR’, taken from the hip-hop collective’s 2019 album ‘GINGER’.

The pair also revisited their collaboration ‘Lights Off’. Featuring Lil Dijon, the track comes from ChillinIT’s 2019 album ‘The Octagon’.

Watch both performances below:

triple j announced last week that ‘Like A Version’ would be returning this Friday, breaking an 11-week hiatus put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In announcing the show’s return the broadcaster acknowledged it would look a little different to the regular format in order to maintain safety. This includes the observation of social distancing in the studio and a limit on artists and crew involved.

Back in April, ChillinIT released a ‘420 Deluxe Edition’ of ‘The Octagon’ featuring a handful of new tracks.

The rapper is set to embark on a rescheduled national tour throughout September and October, after being forced to postpone the original March/April dates due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Triple One shared their latest single ‘Project Revenge’ last month.