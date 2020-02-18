Chillinit announces 2020 headline Australian tour

Australian rapper Chillinit has announced his biggest headline Australian tour to date, playing shows around the country throughout March, April and May.

This tour comes after Chillinit’s appearance on the FOMO Festival bill in January this year and will see him perform headline dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Listen to Chillinit’s latest single ‘Laying Low’ below.

On top of that, he is also performing sets at various festivals around the country, including Lost City Festival in Sydney and Melbourne, Right Now Festival in Hobart, Greener Pastures Festival in the Gold Coast, and making his debut appearance at Splendour In The Grass this July.

The tour announcement comes fresh after the release of his latest album ‘The Octagon’, which featured tracks like ‘Ready For The Pain’ and debuted at #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

2019 was a big year for the Sydney rapper, who saw nationwide success with tracks like ‘Freedom’, charting at #144 on Triple J’s Hottest 200.

Pre-sale for Chillinit’s 2020 tour is open now, and general sale tickets will be released 9AM AEDT, Thursday 20th February. Tickets available from chillinit.net.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Chillinit 2020 Australian tour dates:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (March 27)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (28)

Perth, Capitol (April 3)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (12)

Adelaide, The Gov (24)

Gold Coast, Green Pastures Festival (May 3)