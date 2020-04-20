Chillinit releases deluxe version of ‘The Octagon’

Sydney rapper Chillinit has released a deluxe version of his second studio album, ‘The Octagon’, to coincide with 4/20.

Released back in January, ‘The Octagon’ reached Number Two on the ARIA album charts and spent two weeks at Number Two on the Australian artist album charts. The LP featured previously released singles, ‘Ready For The Pain’ and ‘Laying Low’.

The deluxe version – titled ‘The Octagon (420 Deluxe) – includes three previously unreleased tracks: ‘Trampoline (Booty Bounce)’, ‘Arabian Nights’ (featuring fellow rapper Nerve) and ‘Stickin To The Facts’, in addition to February release ‘Overdrive 2’. This will also be the first of Chillinit’s releases available on vinyl.

Last month, Chillinit was forced to postpone his national tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for March and April, his tour has now been rescheduled for September and October. The rapper was also locked in for Darwin’s Bass In The Grass festival in May, which has since been pushed back to October.

Earlier this year, Chillinit performed at FOMO Festival alongside a lineup which also featured Brockhampton, Lizzo and Kaytranada.

Chillinit’s new 2020 tour dates are:

Sydney, Metro Theatre (September 11)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (18)

Perth, Capitol (19)

Adelaide, The Gov (26)

Brisbane, The Tivoli (October 10)