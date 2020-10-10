ChillinIT releases second album of 2020, ‘Full Circle’

Sydney rapper ChillinIT dropped his second album of 2020 yesterday (October 9), a new LP titled ‘Full Circle’.

The record follows on from the release of ‘The Octagon’ in January and subsequent deluxe version, which featured singles ‘Ready For The Pain’ and ‘Laying Low’.

The new LP was something of a last-minute drop from the artist, who revealed on his Instagram stories that his team only began promoting it five hours before it hit streaming services.

Listen to ‘Full Circle’ below:

ChillinIT – real name Blake James Turnell – also shared some sentiments about the new record on his Instagram, saying it was just something he wanted to create for himself and his fans.

“2020’s been a c*** of a year let’s be honest, but I think that music is the one thing that holds everybody together,” he said.

“It’s a mad feeling to just do what I do and make music just for the fuck of it again. No pressure on this one, it was just for me to put out for all you motherfuckers to enjoy.”

Turnell had intended to spend some of 2020 on the road, with a headline Australia tour locked in for March, April and May, as well as a stint at Splendour In The Grass. His tour plans however were put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with rescheduled dates for April and May next year.

In June, he also performed in the triple j studio for the broadcaster’s first Like A Version since the program went on hiatus in March. Turnell covered Brockhampton’s ‘SUGAR’, enlisting Triple One’s Lil Dijon to lay down some vocals.