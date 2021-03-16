Chitra announces Melbourne EP launch shows, drops video for ‘Keep Up’

Chitra has announced a pair of Melbourne shows to launch her debut self-titled EP, a little over a year since its release.

She will play two shows at The Retreat Hotel in Brunswick on Thursday, April 22, with support from Bad Bangs. There will be one early show and one late show, with tickets available now.

In addition to the announcement, Chitra has also revealed that her EP will be available to purchase on translucent red vinyl from Friday, April 23.

Advertisement

Finally, the Melbourne artist has shared her latest music video for EP cut ‘Keep Up’, created by local artist Carolyn Hawkins over lockdown.

Watch the video for ‘Keep Up’ below:

At the time of the release of her EP, Chitra revealed that it was three years in the making.

“Songs that hold moments & memories from the last 3 years all in one place,” Chitra said.

Advertisement

“I’ve written, re-written, recorded, re-recorded and nurtured every one of these little babies and I couldn’t be happier with where it is and that it’s finished!”

Earlier this month, Chitra performed as part of a live session for Brunswick Music Festival, representing her label Our Golden Friend.

Chitra was initially supposed to launch the EP with an east coast Australian tour through April and May of last year, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.