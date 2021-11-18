Chitra gets real about relationships in her new single ‘Give Up’

Melbourne-based singer-songwriter Chitra is back today (November 18) with a glittering but stormy new single, ‘Give Up’.

The track sees Chitra explore the explosive and confusing emotions that come with being in a bad relationship. In a press statement, she said ‘Give Up’ is “about the end of a relationship and sitting directly in the feelings of anger and exasperation”.

“Whilst writing this song I was thinking a lot about choices,” Chitra said. “A friend said to me, relationships don’t just end, someone has to stop trying, someone makes the conscious decision to end it whether it’s communicated or not.

“I thought this was interesting and started to write about the nasty feelings that live inside when you feel let down in a similar scenario, even if those feelings can be a bit dramatic and turn out to be fleeting.”

The heavy themes are set on top of a shimmering and gentle guitar melody, punctuating Chitra’s melancholic, rich vocals.

Take a listen to ‘Give Up’ below:

To celebrate the release, Chitra will perform her first headline show in over a year and a half, giving a one-off performance at Northcote Social Club on Thursday January 20, special guest David M Western in support. Tickets for that are available here.

Chitra released her self-titled debut EP in February of last year. The offering featured seven songs, including singles ‘Leaving’, ‘Keep Up’, ‘Better Than Before’ and ‘A Kind’.

The release of ‘Chitra’ saw the artist embark on her first-ever run of headline shows across the country’s east coast.