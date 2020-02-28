Chitra releases self-titled EP, announces Australian east coast tour

Melbourne singer-songwriter Chitra has released her self-titled debut EP today (February 28) and announced her first-ever run of headline Australian shows throughout the east coast.

‘Chitra’ features seven songs, including the previously released singles ‘Leaving’, ‘Keep Up’, ‘Better Than Before’ and ‘A Kind’. Listen to the EP in full below.

Chitra will be taking the record on a four-date east coast tour throughout April and May, but tonight she’ll play the EP in full in Brunswick. The performance will be live-streamed on Small Time TV at 7pm AEDT. More information about the event here and you can tune in to the live-stream here.

In a statement on social media, Chitra says that her debut offering has been some three years in the making. “Songs that hold moments & memories from the last 3 years all in one place,” she wrote. “I’ve written, re-written, recorded, re-recorded and nurtured every one of these little babies and I couldn’t be happier with where it is and that it’s finished!”

She also thanked Super Melody, who produced and mixed most of the EP, and Tobias Priddle, who produced and mixed ‘Better Than Before’.

See Chitra’s headline tour dates below, and find all ticket information here.

Chitra 2020 headline Australian east coast tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Grace Darling (April 25)

Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel (30)

Sydney, The Newsagency (May 1)

Wollongong, North Gong Hotel (3)