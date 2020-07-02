Native Cats frontwoman Chloe Alison Escott has shared a new solo single, ‘Stranger Than Death’, taken from the forthcoming Chapter Music compilation ‘Midnight Meditations’.

The release also marks the announcement of Escott’s debut solo album, ‘Stars Under Contract’, to be released later this year via Chapter Music.

The new track is the first taste of the Hobart singer-songwriter’s new piano-led sound, departing from the post-punk of Native Cats. Listen to the single below:

Escott told Raven Sings The Blues that ‘Stranger Than Death’ was about gender transition.

“I started writing this song when I saw heavy rain evaporating instantly on halogen lights along the Hobart Rivulet, and the rest of the lyric rolled out from there,” she explained.

“Most of all it’s about gender transition – there’s even a quick reference to an infamous, long-discredited online test for transsexuality – but if you want to interpret it as a prediction of pandemic isolation life I won’t stand in your way.”

Escott released the 7” double A-side single ‘Two Creation Myths’ with Native Cats in February. The band released their last full-length album ‘John Sharp Toro’ in 2018.

‘Stranger Than Death’ is the fourth song from ‘Midnight Meditations’ to be shared ahead of the compilation’s release on Friday (July 3). It follows on from ‘Sit Down and Pour’ by Sarah Mary Chadwick, ‘Rats on the Roof’ by The Green Child, and album opener ‘Nhaya (To See)’ by Yirinda. The compilation will feature 14 previously unreleased “contemplative, late-night downbeat and ambient sounds” from Australian-based artists, spanning from the ’80s to the present day.