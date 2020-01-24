News Music News

Chloe Kae of Kllo releases debut solo singles, ‘Misconception’ and ‘Recluse’

Both are collaborations with Machinedrum

Karen Gwee
Chloe Kae Kllo Misconception Recluse solo debut
Credit: Press

Chloe Kae – one half of the Melbourne electronic duo Kllo – has stepped out with her first two solo singles: ‘Misconception’ and ‘Recluse’. Listen to both tracks below.

Both songs are collaborations with American producer Machinedrum, and were mixed by Simon Lam, Kae’s collaborator in Kllo.

Kae – real name Chloe Kaul – also wrote the garage-inflected ‘Recluse’ with her friends Seywood and GXNXVS. Stream both songs here:

Advertisement

The mournful ‘Misconception’, which is about attempting to give a relationship closure, also received a dreamy visual treatment. Watch the video, co-directed by Kae and Edward Goldner, below:

Kae has been making music with Lam – who’s also her cousin – as Kllo since 2014. “It has been an amazing experience and growing period working in Kllo but it feels like the right time to step out on my own, connect with other artists and experiment a little more,” she said in a statement.

To work on her own solo material, Kae headed to Los Angeles. “I had no one to lean on over there,” she said, “and I wanted to prove to myself I can be independent with music.”

Advertisement

Kae and Lam have released one full-length album as Kllo thus far: 2017’s ‘Backwater’, which followed the EPs ‘Cusp’ and ‘Well Worn’. Earlier this month, they made merchandise and two previously unreleased tracks available on Bandcamp to fundraise for bushfire relief.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.