Chloe Kae – one half of the Melbourne electronic duo Kllo – has stepped out with her first two solo singles: ‘Misconception’ and ‘Recluse’. Listen to both tracks below.

Both songs are collaborations with American producer Machinedrum, and were mixed by Simon Lam, Kae’s collaborator in Kllo.

Kae – real name Chloe Kaul – also wrote the garage-inflected ‘Recluse’ with her friends Seywood and GXNXVS. Stream both songs here:

Advertisement

The mournful ‘Misconception’, which is about attempting to give a relationship closure, also received a dreamy visual treatment. Watch the video, co-directed by Kae and Edward Goldner, below:

Kae has been making music with Lam – who’s also her cousin – as Kllo since 2014. “It has been an amazing experience and growing period working in Kllo but it feels like the right time to step out on my own, connect with other artists and experiment a little more,” she said in a statement.

To work on her own solo material, Kae headed to Los Angeles. “I had no one to lean on over there,” she said, “and I wanted to prove to myself I can be independent with music.”

Advertisement

Kae and Lam have released one full-length album as Kllo thus far: 2017’s ‘Backwater’, which followed the EPs ‘Cusp’ and ‘Well Worn’. Earlier this month, they made merchandise and two previously unreleased tracks available on Bandcamp to fundraise for bushfire relief.