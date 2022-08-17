Chloe Moriondo announces second album ‘Suckerpunch’ with new single ‘Fruity’

Chloe Moriondo has announced details of her second album, titled ‘Suckerpunch’, which will come out later this year.

The new album follows the singer’s 2021 debut ‘Blood Bunny’, and will land on October 7 via Fueled By Ramen.

Ahead of the album’s release, it is being previewed by a new single called ‘Fruity’. Discussing the track and album in a statement, Moriondo said: “‘Fruity’ and this album in general are going to be a slap in the fucking face!! I liked the idea of naming the album for something that means an unexpected hit—something you never saw coming.

“It means the world to me to have the creative means to explore different shiny sounds and work with people I love so dearly on a project that is so new and exciting for me.”

Watch the ‘Fruity’ video below.

Since the release of ‘Blood Bunny’ last year, Moriondo has shared a video for ‘Favorite Band’ which features a number of cameos from members of All Time Low, Simple Plan, Pierce The Veil, Girlpool, Great Grandpa and Joy Again.

Elsewhere, she has teamed up with Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon on the song ‘Dizzy’ and taken our Friends Like These interview with Templeman.

Reviewing ‘Blood Bunny’, NME wrote: “Whether channelling her larger-than-life musical heroes or shrouding her music in something more subtle, Moriondo’s lyricism shines through – she’s yet another Gen Z star willing to try the pop-punk outfit on for size. The fit? Pretty damn good.”

This month, Moriondo will tour the UK with shows at Reading & Leeds and a headline show at London’s Heaven.

See the dates below and get your tickets here.

AUGUST 2022

24 – London, Heaven

26 – Leeds Festival

27 – Edinburgh, Connect Festival

28 – Reading Festival

30 – Manchester, Gorilla

31 – Glasgow, SWG3 Warehouse

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Leeds, The Wardrobe